Carlow County Museum wins prestigious award

CARLOW County Museum’s selection as one of 11 museums to receive accreditation from the Heritage Council is seen as a major achievement.

The certificates, under the auspices of the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI), were presented at a special online ceremony on Wednesday 3 February. The certificates were awarded in 2020, but last year’s ceremony was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Carlow County Museum achieved an interim accreditation for excellence in caring for its collections as well as its museum management, visitor services and education and exhibitions programmes.

The award followed an extensive assessment process carried out by national and international experts. The rigorous evaluation process required the museum to meet 25 internationally recognised MSPI standards across seven areas, including management and governance, collections management and public or visitor services.

Carlow County Museum curator Dermot Mulligan said: “It is an extraordinary achievement for the museum, which is a partnership between Carlow County Council and the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS).

“I am cognisant of so many contributions over our 47-year history to ensure we were awarded this accreditation, from our staff to our volunteers, our local authority support and the foresight of CHAS to establish the museum and to operate it for its first 30 years on a voluntary basis. MSPI gives us a structure for what we do each day, as well as affording us a method to plan for the longer term by devising strategic plans for future endeavours and ambitions.”

Commenting on Carlow County Museum’s achievement, the Heritage Council’s chief executive Virginia Teehan said: “I am delighted to congratulate Carlow County Museum on achieving interim accreditation and appreciate the level of hard work and dedication required to proactively engage with the MSPI process and to embrace its core values.

“Taking part in the Museum Standards Programme is a public promise by each museum to take care of its collection and safeguard it for generations to come. Carlow County Museum has wholeheartedly demonstrated this commitment.”

In recommending interim accreditation for Carlow County Museum, MSPI assessors noted: “Carlow County Museum has benefited from a considered and measured development over many years. The assessors were struck by the breadth of programming offered, allowing for the scale of operation and resourcing. It benefits from a range of imaginative educational and outreach programmes, acknowledging the wider cultural links across Ireland and Europe.”

It was also noted that the museum has benefited from the continuous engagement of a dedicated staff member, who has steered the museum project judiciously and with care. A core team of staff and volunteers is allowing the museum to engage more actively with the community and visitors.

Carlow County Museum achieved 25 MSPI standards, after submitting an application for interim accreditation in September 2019. It is anticipated that the museum will apply for all 34 standards in 2021, resulting in full MSPI accreditation.

Now in its 13th year, MPSI has conferred 43 museums with full accreditation. In total, 118 certificates have been awarded.