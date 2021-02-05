Checked baggage found holding over 30,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers have seized 31,600 cigarettes at Dublin Airport, after stopping and searching the checked baggage of an Irish man.

The man had disembarked a flight from London Heathrow and was stopped as a result of routine profiling on Thursday.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Benson & Hedges’ and ‘Rothmans’ have an estimated retail value of €22,000, which Revenue says represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €19,500.

Separately on Tuesday, Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Brian Smyth at Dublin District Court.

This followed the seizure the day before of €22,400 in cash at Dublin Airport, when Revenue officers stopped two passengers that had disembarked a flight from Gdansk, Poland.

The man and woman in their sixties, originally from Poland, were questioned in relation to the seizure.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

Revenue has urged businesses or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling, to contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.