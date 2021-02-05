Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan remains the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 and is currently at 876.4, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From January 21st up until midnight on February 3rd, Monaghan recorded 538 new cases of Covid-19.

Across the country there are more positive signs as incidence rates continue to fall. This evening the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) confirmed 35 deaths and 1,047 new cases of Covid-19

The county with the second highest incidence rate is now Waterford which is currently at 612.9, followed by Louth which has an incidence rate of 609.9.

Overall, Ireland recorded 18,909 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days and the current incidence rate is now 397.09.

The HPSC said that 1,334 people were hospitalised during this period and a further 55 were admitted to ICU.

There were 2,893 cases associated with clusters and 2,208 healthcare workers who contracted the virus.

The HPSC also said there were 105 travel related cases and 6,580 cases which were a close contact with a confirmed case.

There were 3,375 cases of Covid-19 that were linked to community transmission and a further 6,254 which are still under investigation.

Age breakdown

The age group which accounted for the most new cases were those aged between 35 and 44 with 3,200 cases.

This was followed by 25-34 years old who accounted for 3,184 cases and 45-54 year olds who accounted for 2,886 new cases.

Regarding hospitalisations, the age group who accounted for most were 75-84 year olds who accounted for 297 people.

Those aged 85 and over accounted for 224 people who were admitted to hospital, during this period.

According to Nphet, there are currently 1,221 Covid-19 patients in hospital with Covid-19 and 181 in ICU.