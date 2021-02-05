Death notices and funeral arrangements

Shelia Corrigan (nee Conroy)

Ballon Hill, Ballon, Co. Carlow, 4 February 2021. Predeceased by her son John. Sadly missed by her loving husband Johnny and adored mother to Declan, David, Noel, Collette & Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons & daughter, daughters-in-law Christine & Lorraine, grandchildren, brothers Liam, Tommy & Joey, sisters Margaret, Josie & Sally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Shelia’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Shelia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Ballon Parish webcam at www.mcmedia.tv

Sinéad Ní Nualláin

The Vale, Graiguecullen, Carlow

The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin, has occurred on Sunday 31 January. Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil áta í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral arrangements later.