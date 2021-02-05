€40k fund will kick-start sports hub in Bagenalstown

A NEW community sports hub for Bagenalstown has been set up by County Carlow Sports Partnership and is financed to the tune of €40,000 to help develop and support activity in the area.

Martha Jane Duggan from the sports partnership gave a presentation about the hub at last week’s meeting of the local municipal district. Ms Duggan told councillors that the hub would be made up of representatives from community groups, sports clubs and other organisations, with the idea behind it being to develop activities at all levels for all age groups.

The sports partnership recently had a meeting with the swimming pool committee, where the promotion of river swimming, kayaking and other water sports were discussed and whose development will be supported by the sports hub. Ms Duggan continued that people were “Zoom weary” and tired of taking part in virtual activities online so the sports partnership has compiled packages, which are available to the public, to encourage them to get outside and get walking or running. The bundles include such items as a torch, a bag to hold essentials while the person is running or walking and a hat to keep them warm.

She also outlined other schemes or projects in which the partnership is involved and that funding is available for local organisations to buy PPE gear and equipment to help them start back after the coronavirus lockdown.

The assembled councillors all congratulated Co Carlow Sports Partnership on its work and cllr Michael Doran enquired about the possibility of reinstating a lifeguard on the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge. Ms Duggan replied that she would look into it.