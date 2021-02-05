Help is at hand for struggling businesses to survive and thrive

By Suzanne Pender

BUSINESSES in Carlow struggling to trade and those seeking to grow their enterprise will get a helping hand thanks to a new combined BNI chapter for both Carlow/Kilkenny.

The new chapter is being established by the existing Kilkenny division of the business referral group BNI (Business Network International) in response to the growing need for business support in the region.

Carlow and Kilkenny businesses can now register for a free visitor day on Wednesday 10 February, which allows participants to meet the core members of the group online and make new connections.

This week is International Networking Week and Simon Finn, executive director for BNI’s Ireland East chapters, hopes to extend support to the business community in Carlow as it had no chapter BNI of its own.

“We saw during the last year how both Carlow and Kilkenny stepped up with new business ideas and innovation and how existing ones pivoted and actually grew and thrived.

“While some businesses have struggled and closed, we want to maximise the support for businesses to try and rebuild what has been lost,” said Mr Finn.

He also explained that the international structure of BNI allowed Irish members to connect with up to 280,000 businesses across 70 countries.

BNI members are from all walks of life and business types and the group operates on a referral basis, with members also having regular one-to-one sessions online to get to know one another’s business.

“There is training available, too, and an opportunity to visit chapter meetings across the country – much easier to do now that the meetings are online each week.”

He says that in 2020 the Irish BNI network generated more than €40 million in business between its 850 members.

“It’s been a difficult year for business, but we have seen how our members have benefited from membership by supporting each other to survive and thrive. We now want to make sure that our neighbours in Carlow also have that support.”

To register for this free visitor event, email [email protected] or call 086 1713455.