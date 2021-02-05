HIQA: No evidence drugs prescribed by GPs can reduce risk of severe Covid-19

There is insufficient evidence to suggest that any drugs prescribed by GPs to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 are effective, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found.

HIQA investigated emerging evidence in relation to pharmaceutical and lifestyle interventions outside a hospital setting, post diagnosis of Covid-19, aimed at minimising progression to severe disease.

The authority has advised the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that there is insufficient evidence suggesting any medical treatments in a community setting are effective in reducing the risk of someone’s illness with Covid-19 progressing.

HIQA has suggested that GPs receive “very clear communication” that, based on the current evidence, no medicines should be prescribed outside of a clinical trial aimed at preventing progression to severe Covid-19 in the community.

It is important to evaluate the benefit, harms and appropriateness of treatment before interventions are deployed

“Coronavirus is a novel disease; many clinical trials are still underway and new evidence will continue to be published,” Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA deputy CEO said.

“However, as yet, there is insufficient evidence to support the use of any of these interventions in the community outside a clinical trial.

“As there is a significant risk of harm with all pharmaceuticals, it is important to evaluate the benefit, harms and appropriateness of treatment before interventions are deployed.

“The usual requirements for rigorous assessment of clinical effectiveness and safety and processes for reimbursement should apply.”

Trials

To reach its conclusion, HIQA reviewed eight randomised controlled trials which studied nine pharmaceutical interventions in patients with Covid-19 who were being treated in a community setting.

None of the interventions are currently authorised for the treatment of Covid-19, with only a number of them authorised for any indication by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Separately, the EMA has authorised two pharmaceuticals to treat Covid-19, with dexamethasone and remdesivir authorised for the treatment of severe disease, such as patients requiring oxygen support in a hospital setting.