Covid-19 breach: Hundreds fined at Dublin Airport in last week

Gardaí have fined hundreds of travellers at Dublin Airport who were leaving the country for non-essential travel over the last week.

Officers have issued around 375 fines for non-essential journeys to airports or ports since January 29th, with gardaí reporting a total of 3,500 fines issued for non-essential travel within the Republic.

Those travelling to an airport or port for a non-essential journey are now liable for a €500 fine, with gardaí reiterating that going on a holiday abroad is not essential travel.

In an update over breaches of Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, An Garda Síochána said it has issued approximately 4,600 fines for breaches of regulations to date.

Of these, 3,523 have related to non-essential travel, as the public are asked to stay within five kilometres of their home for exercise under current Level 5 restrictions.

House parties

Gardaí have also intervened in house parties right across the country, with more than 300 fines issued for either organising or attending a house party. The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

Over the last few days, gardaí reported attending breaches of health regulations by pubs, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons. In all instances, files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An Garda Síochána said it would continue to investigate potential breaches of public health regulations associated with funerals, currently limited to a maximum 10 mourners, and weddings, currently limited to a maximum six attendees.

Officers have also issued 94 fines to date for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations, with the vast majority of these — 70 — being in retail premises.

Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays

Gardaí have warned that nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols will continue across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that the “vast majority” of people are continuing to comply with public health advice.

“We thank them for that and ask them to keep it up,” he said.

“However, there also continues to be a minority who are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

“Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

“The message is clear and has been for some time – people should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”

Border fine

Gardaí have also warned that from 7am on Monday, February 8th, a €100 fine for non-essential cross-Border travel will come into operation.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: “Anyone not ordinarily resident in this State engaging in travel in this jurisdiction without a reasonable excuse may be liable to receive a fine of €100.”

Gardaí said that each passenger in a car would be separately fined.

Gardaí also said that six people had been summoned to Court in March for failing to pay Covid-19 fines within 28 days of issue.

The people will appear before District Courts in Dublin, Cork, Meath, Waterford and Limerick, facing a potential penalty of at least €1,000 fine and/or a month in prison.