Killeshin drive-in bingo goes online

By Suzanne Pender

WHERE there’s a will there’s a way in Killeshin, where determination has turned drive-in bingo into online bingo, allowing people to still enjoy their regular fix!

When restrictions put paid to Killeshin GAA’s popular drive-in bingo, the club put its collective heads together and turned to the virtual world to come up with online Zoom bingo, with their very first session taking place tomorrow night, Wednesday 10 February, at 8pm.

Ten games will run with 30 cash prizes up for grabs. The jackpot stands at €2,000, while up to €3,600 in prize money will be given away on the night.

Single books cost €10, while it’s €20 for a double book. Bingo books must be purchased before 3pm on the day of the game and all purchases after this time will roll over to the following week.

Everyone who signs up will receive a separate email with their books attached and instructions on how to play. All you have to do is download the Zoom app to your computer/smart phone/tablet.

Killeshin’s GAA bingo broadcast will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday 10 February, with eyes down at 8pm. And don’t worry if you have a ‘check’ during the game and are having technical issues, the system will let organisers know who has a check and they will contact you the following day to issue your winnings.

Click the link below to purchase your books

https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp…