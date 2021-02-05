Local authorities briefed ahead of potential ‘significant snow event’

Met Éireann is briefing local authorities today on a potential “significant snow event” next week.

A cold front from Siberia will move in from the east and meet with a low pressure system likely resulting in snow.

Temperatures are set to drop from this weekend and could reach as low as -3 degrees next week.

This weather system was also responsible for the Beast from the East in 2018 which saw large accumulations of snow blanketing much of the country.

Our weather is expected to turn progressively colder from early on Sunday 7th February, with the cold spell now looking likely to last well into next week.

Read more here in https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/RsXwjT02xw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2021

Speaking to The Irish Times, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said the cold weather is expected to set in on Sunday and last until Wednesday.

“As the cold weather persists, each day and each night will be colder. The showers will become wintery. A fair few of those are likely to be of snow from Sunday into Wednesday,” he said.

Icy conditions are also expected for the west of country but snow is unlikely.