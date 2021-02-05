Man (22) killed in Sligo two-vehicle collision

A 22-year-old man has died follow a two-vehicle collision in Co Sligo on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash shortly after 5pm yesterday evening on the R278 at Magheranrush, Calry.

The incident involved a car and a jeep, with the driver of the car being taken to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the jeep, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he is currently being treated. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed to traffic, with local diversions in place, as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who was travelling on the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Thursday to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, or any garda station.