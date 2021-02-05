TUI calls for Leaving Cert exams to go ahead

The Teachers Union of Ireland has said it still wants the Leaving Cert to go ahead.

Later today, a meeting of stakeholders is due to take place to discuss this year’s exams, with the Department of Education, teachers, parents and students all set to be represented.

The TUI’s General Secretary, Michael Gillespie said some changes will have to be made to the exams.

“What we are looking for is that the certainty is brought about. We do believe that there needs to be changes and modifications, and they need to be discussed in more detail.

“That will bring a certain level of certainty. Other options will bring anxiety of a different form in that you will have continuous anxiety as people prepare or do continuous assessment or many exams where everything counts.”

Previously, calls had been made for a ‘hybrid’ system to be offered to students, allowing them to choose between receiving calculated grades or sitting written exams when it is safe to do so.

It is reported this is the favoured option of the Department as students, parents and Opposition parties have expressed support, but such an option would require support from unions.

A firm decision on the Leaving Cert is expected to be made next Tuesday at a meeting of the Cabinet.