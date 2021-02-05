Tullow student scoops scholarship to art college in Junk Kouture final

By Elizabeth Lee

“THIS is literally my dream come true! I’ve been dreaming about this since I was ten years’ old. It’s incredible!” Grace Maher, who’s just landed a scholarship at Limerick School of Art and Design told The Nationalist.

Grace, a leaving cert student in Tullow Community School, also scooped the southeastern final of the 2020 Junk Kouture competition, which was televised for the first time on RTÉ2 on Thursday night.

Grace nervously watched the finals with her parents Lorraine and Paul and little brother Bobby (8) at home in Tullow, praying that she would be awarded the much-prized scholarship to the Limerick college.

“When my name was called out for scholarship, I burst into tears. My mam cried, we were all over the moon. This is my dream,” Grace laughed.

Grace, already a committed designer at the age of just 17 years, got to the finals of the prestigious Junk Kouture competition before, but it was her design, Element 13, made entirely from ring pulls from drinks cans that tipped her into the stellar mode.

It took her a year to collect the 63,000 ring pulls and a further six months to make it, and her patience, tenacity and talent paid off when she won a place in the prestigious finals in March of last year.

She and her fellow finalists in Junk Kouture should have been treated to a glittering gala ball and fashion show in the 3 Arena, but the global pandemic put paid to that idea. Instead, organisers restructured their plans and filmed all of the finalists separately in stunning locations near their homes. Grace’s own segment was filmed in Ballybeg House, Ballinglen near Tinahely.

Grace’s biggest ambition was to scoop one of the scholarships on offer that would allow her to study art and design next year at the Limerick school. After that, she wants to continue her career in designing sustainable fashion in one of the world’s fashion capitals such as New York, Paris or Milan.

She wants to thank her art teacher Kater Garnier for helping her realise her dream.

“Ms Garnier has been there for me for the past five years. She has helped me all the way along and in entering the Junk Kouture competition, too. She’s been amazing! If ever I needed anything, she was there. She’s one of those people who are always there for you,” explained Grace.

The Junk Kouture competition has been running for the past decade in Ireland and worldwide, where competitors have to design an outfit entirely of reused materials.

Ms Garnier has been helping her students enter the competition for the past ten years and have gotten them to the finals every time. This is the first time that one of her protégés has scooped such prestigious prizes.

“It’s taken ten years, but we’ve done it. Grace is an amazing designer, it’s all she’s ever wanted. This is the key in the lock to her future. I couldn’t be happier for her, I’m over the moon,” Ms Garnier said, exuding pride.

Grace’s inspiration for this year’s design – called Element 13 because aluminium’s atomic number is 13 on the periodic table – came from seeing a young starlet wear a dress of chainmail on the Metropolitan Museum’s Gala Ball, one of the fashion industry’s most outré events.

Grace didn’t use any glue or threads in the making of her dress and instead spent months painstakingly bending and clipping the ring pulls together. The result is a dress that’s ergonomically fitted for her alone and her art teacher was quietly confident that Grace would win some level of award.

“Grace made this all on her own, she did it all,” explained Ms Garnier. “She used no glue or wire or string, it’s all completely woven. The level of detail is amazing in the outfit. The design is ergonomically designed by her and for her. She has designed it to flow along with her body; it hangs on her beautifully. She has such a great energy about her, she’s like a bottle of fizz herself!”

Grace had already clearly impressed the Junk Kouture heads because last month she and just one other student in Ireland were selected by them to make a presentation about fashion and sustainability at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

And now after Thursday’s win, the aspiring clothes designer is another step closer to her dreams. Come September, she’ll be ensconced in Limerick, sketching and drawing, cutting and clipping, sewing and stitching her way into her future.