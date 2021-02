A weather warning for Carlow has been announced starting from next Sunday.

There will be potentially hazardous conditions on the roads and footpaths.

Met Eireann issued the ‘moderate advisory warning” for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There “will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night. Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards. Hazardous conditions on roads and paths.”