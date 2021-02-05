What’s planned for your area?

Friday, February 05, 2021

 

CARLOW County Council received five applications between 29 January and 3 February.

Ballon: Cappagh Farm Ltd wishes to construct an extension to an existing cubicle shed with slatted tank and dairy wash tank, slatted loose shed and all associated site works at Cappagh. Demolition of loose shed is also required.

Bilboa: James Kinsella wishes to reconfigure existing entrance and ancillary services at Tomard Upper, Bilboa.

Borris: John and Ana Coady wish to construct a two-part single-story dwelling and detached garage at Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris.

Friarstown: Summit Solar Ltd wishes to construct a solar PV development at Grangeford Old and Friarstown. It would comprise photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays over a total development site area ca 65.6 ha, the construction of a 38kV substation (ca 114.4m2 x 4.75 tall), a transformer unit (ca. 18m2 x 4m tall) and associated bund (ca. 55m2), along with ancillary development, including 24 power hubs (ca 15.25m2 x 2.4m) which incorporate an inverter and a transformer, one single-storey communications building (11.1m2 x 2.5m), one single-storey client side sub-station building (15.25m2 x 2.9m), one single-storey equipment storage building (7.5m2 x 2.7m), ten CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles, perimeter security fencing, site access, site egress and all ancillary works. Permission currently exists for a PV development on part of the site (planning permission Ref No 16325). A Natura Impact Statement will accompany the planning application.

Milford: Louise Graham wishes to demolish an existing single-storey extension to a dwelling house and the construction of a new storey-and-a-half extension along with a new domestic garage at Clogrennane, Milford.

