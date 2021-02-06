19 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Carlow now has the second highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland. 19 further cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the county on Saturday evening among 827 nationally.

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 is 511.1 case per 100,000 compared to the national average of 345 per 100,000. The county’s rate is second only to Monaghan.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 55 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

36 of these deaths occurred in February, 18 of these in occurred in January, and the date of 1 death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died is 86 years and the age range is 49-100 years.

There has been a total of 3,674 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 202,548 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

409 are men / 416 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

297 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 315 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,177 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 177 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress Covid-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like Covid-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit COVID-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”