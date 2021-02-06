Covid-19: HSE chief reports continued decrease in hospital patients

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has fallen in a trend that “is providing much relief for our hospitals, patients and families”, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The number of patients hospitalised with the virus is at 1,196, down 25 from yesterday while the number of people in intensive care is 177, down four, according to figures tweeted by Mr Reid.

“It is still far too high for safety but a good sign that all of our actions are working,” Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said GPs will now start administering the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged over 85 in nine days time on February 15th.

Details of a revised plan have been worked out following talks between the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

A number of large-scale vaccination clinics are to be established in Dublin, Cork and Galway under new plans for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to those over the age of 70.

Third wave

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer said Ireland is suppressing the third wave of Covid-19 infection faster than any other country in Europe.

Dr Tony Holohan said the country was now in a “strong position” in a fight against the virus despite daily numbers remaining above 1,000 cases.

Friday saw 35 additional deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,047 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Friday, there were 1,221 people with coronavirus in hospital, of which 181 were in intensive care.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 369 cases per 100,000 people.

“We are in a strong position,” Dr Holohan said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the population in staying home, limiting contacts and following public health advice there has been a substantial decrease in disease incidence and we can see that we are suppressing this third wave of Covid-19 infection faster than any other country in Europe.

“It is very important that we keep this up.

“With a daily case number in excess of 1,000 we know we need to make more progress with the measures that Government has mandated until March 5.

“It is especially important that those who have been vaccinated keep following the same advice as everyone else because we don’t yet have enough good evidence that vaccination can stop them spreading the infection.

“Please continue to stay safe and follow public health advice and we will get through this pandemic together.”