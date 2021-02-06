Covid-19: North reports 390 cases as over 15% of population vaccinated

By Michael McHugh, PA

A further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, while another 390 positive cases of the virus were notified by the Department of Health on Saturday.

There are 602 Covid-positive inpatients in hospital, 67 of whom are in intensive care.

It comes as more than 300,000 people have received a vaccine to protect against the virus in the region as of Friday.

Health Minister Robin Swann praised the massive collective effort being undertaken to stop the virus spreading.

It comes as the number of weekly deaths registered with Covid-19 fell.

Mr Swann said: “I am very grateful to all those who are working tirelessly to keep the vaccination programme on track.”

The latest total for inoculations stands at 301,279, comprising 275,232 first doses and 26,047 second.

“There has likewise been a massive collective effort across Northern Ireland to stop the virus spreading,” Mr Swann continued.

“We have to maintain and accelerate the progress that has been made.

“I know it’s tough, I know we all want this to be over. But we need to stick to the course in this vital period.”

A total of 137 fatalities with Covid-19 mentioned on death certificates were registered in the week to January 29th, official statisticians said.

That represents a reduction on the previous week’s record of 182, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Some time may elapse between a death and it being formally registered, which means the figures can be different from the total number of fatalities actually occurring in the same week.

Nisra said 124 deaths occurred during the same week to January 29th.

Total deaths

The total number of Covid-related deaths that occurred up to January 29th was 2,495.

Of those, 1,591 (63.8 per cent) took place in hospital, 712 (28.5 per cent) in care homes, 13 (0.5 per cent) in hospices and 179 (7.2 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 725 which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 170 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 29th was 1,837.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Northern Ireland remains under tough lockdown restrictions which have seen new Covid-19 infection case numbers drop from more than 1,000 a day.