Cycle-lane bollards will improve safety for bike riders

By Suzanne Pender

CYCLING in Carlow could become a lot safer following a commitment by the council to install bollards on cycle tracks, where possible.

At this week’s meeting of Carlow County Council’s Transport Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), a motion by People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace calling for more safety bollards on cycle tracks was discussed. The council agreed that it would endeavour to build safety bollards on cycle tracks, where it was possible to do so.

Cllr Wallace described their commitment as a “move in the right direction for the environment” but added there was still more to do.

“I’m glad my proposal was discussed in detail at the last Transport SPC. We have already seen an increase in the number of cyclists on the road during Covid as more people look for alternatives in exercise and transport,” she said.

“Now we must ensure that the roads become safer for cyclists. Numerous studies have shown that people do want to bike more but are concerned for their safety, so they do not. Protected bike lanes make cyclists feel safer and therefore encourage more people to ride bikes instead of driving. It is also extra reassurance for parents who want to develop a healthy attitude towards cycling in their children but have safety concerns.”

Cllr Wallace expressed her belief that a striped lane or even a small bump in the road is not going to prevent a car from swerving into a bike lane, nor will it stop a cyclist from moving into motor vehicle lanes.

“On the other hand, a solid bollard or any type of solid structure that separates cyclists and vehicle lanes offers that extra layer of protection. Other cities, such as Copenhagen, have made bike-friendly cities out of places that were once heavily reliant on cars by installing protected bike lanes,” she said.

“This is a good day for the environment and a move in the right direction, but there is still more to do. We must also start making demands of the government to introduce free public transport to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

”Many European countries have already done this and it has seen a huge reduction in the pollution caused from private car use,” said cllr Wallace.