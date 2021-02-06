Drugs worth €187k seized in Garda surveillance operation

Gardaí arrested one man and seized €187,000 worth of drugs in Portlaoise on Saturday, as part of an ongoing surveillance operation.

Officers conducted a search under warrant at an address in Portlaoise at 3pm, uncovering and seizing around 9kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €181,000.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 was also seized, as well as cash to the value of €2,735, a small quantity of LSD and a weighing scales.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a statement, gardaí noted that the seized drugs are subject to analysis and investigations are ongoing.