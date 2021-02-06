Fines for non-essential travel across Border to come into effect next week

By Michelle Devane, PA

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the Border without a reasonable excuse will face a fine of €100 from next week, gardaí have said.

The new measures will apply to anyone who is “not ordinarily resident” in the Republic.

Gardaí said they will come into the effect at 7am on Monday.

The force said if enforcement is required a fixed payment notice for 100 euro will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

For example, if gardaí stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of €100.

The new rules mean gardaí can turn back day trippers from the North who cross the Border.

Under the current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within 5km of a person’s home except for essential reasons.

To date this year, about 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are now liable for a €500 fine for undertaking a non-essential journey.

The Government has advised against all non-essential travel.

Gardaí at Dublin Airport checking ‘reasonable excuse’ for international travel were provided this letter, found to be false. €500 fine issued. “COVID-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.”

D/Commissioner Twomey pic.twitter.com/iv091XlUDS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2021

Gardaí said they have intervened in house parties across the country this year, with some 301 fines issued to people either organising or attending house parties.

Under the current regulations, people face a fine of €500 for organising a house party, while the penalty for attending a house party is €150.

A minority are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, their neighbours at risk of getting COVID-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

COVID-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

D/Commissioner Twomey pic.twitter.com/snPU5wm547 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 5, 2021

Gardaí have also issued 94 fines to people for non-wearing of face masks.

Six people are due to appear in court next month for failing to pay non-essential travel fine within 28 days of issue. They face a potential penalty of at least €1,000 and/or a month in prison.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “Despite the significant challenges and sacrifices, the vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health advice. We thank them for that and ask them to keep it up.

“However, there also continues to be a minority who are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

“Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

“The message is clear and has been for some time – people should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”

John Twomey, Deputy Garda Commissioner. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Gardaí said nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country will continue this weekend to enforce public health regulations.

They have reminded people to stay within their five-kilometre limit when they exercise.

Friday saw 35 additional deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,047 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Friday, there were 1,221 people with coronavirus in hospital, of which 181 were in intensive care.

There were 51 additional hospital admissions within a 24-hour period.