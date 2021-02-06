Garda search underway after reports of shots fired in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are hunting for at least one man who allegedly fired shots into a halting site in Limerick earlier tonight.

The man was travelling on a scooter that drove into the halting site and fired shots shortly before 8pm.

It is unclear if the alleged shooter was alone or if he was assisted by others.

An informed source said that after the shots were fired, a number of people attempted to stop the individual who fled from the scene on foot.

No damage to any property and no persons injured

Gardaí are understood to have seized a scooter as part of their enquiries.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Henry Street attended the scene of shots fired at a location on Childers Road, Limerick this evening at approximately 7.45pm.”

“No damage to any property and no persons injured.”

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

The area has been sealed off to allow gardaí carry out an examination of the scene.