Gardaí retrace steps of woman found dead in burnt-out car in Co Cork

Gardaí are retracing the steps of a 72-year-old woman found dead in a burnt-out car in woods in Co Cork as they continue to question a man in connection with the killing.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the unlawful killing of a widowed mother of three, Mary O’Keeffe, and is being held at Fermoy Garda station.

The arrest follows the discovery on Thursday of the body of Ms O’Keeffe, from Dromahane in Cork, in a burning car on a remote forest track in Dromdeer, near Doneraile, north Cork.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the death and, according to The Irish Examiner, part of their focus will be on the relationship between the arrested man and the deceased.

Gardaí have 24 hours to question the man before charging him or releasing him.

‘Lovely woman’

The death of Ms O’Keeffe has left her home village reeling, with locals telling The Examiner of their disbelief at the loss of the “kind, lovely woman”.

Dr Margot Bolster, the assistant State pathologist, completed her examination of the woodland scene yesterday morning and a full autopsy took place last night at Cork University Hospital.

The arrested man, aged 63, was rescued from the River Awbeg shortly after Ms O’Keeffe’s body was found in the woods, following the intervention of gardaí.

He was pulled from the water near Ballinamona Cross, where a bridge crosses over the river.

According to The Examiner, a local resident spotted a man running in the area of forest where the Limerick-registered 2020 vehicle was burning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.