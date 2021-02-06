Gardaí seize €26k in cash during ‘stop and search’ operation

  • Home >
Saturday, February 06, 2021

A ‘stop and search’ operation in Salthill led gardaí to seize €5,000 worth of drugs and €26,000 in cash on Friday evening.

While on patrol in Salthill village at 9.30pm, gardaí stopped and searched a man in his late teens at a residential complex.

Suspected cannabis herb worth €250 was found concealed in the man’s clothing.

While conducting inquiries into this seizure, gardaí stopped and searched two more people, a man and woman both aged in their late teens.

The woman was found to be carrying €26,000 in cash, as well as a quantity of cannabis herb.

A ‘stop and search’ operation in Salthill led gardaí to seize €5,000 worth of drugs and €26,000 in cash. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

The man was found to be also carrying a small quantity of cash and cannabis herb.

All three people were arrested and taken to Galway Garda station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Following the arrests, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Salthill.

There, officers seized suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800, suspected cocaine valued at €1,300 and a small quantity of cash.

The combined value of drugs seized came to €5,000, with all now set to be sent for analysis.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

