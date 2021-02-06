  • Home >
Gardaí uncover €66k of cannabis and amphetamine in Wexford house search

Saturday, February 06, 2021

Two men were arrested by gardaí on Friday following a search of a house in Wexford that led to a discovery of drugs.

The house in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy was searched by gardaí from the Wexford divisional drugs unit.

Officers uncovered and seized suspected cannabis and amphetamine, valued at around €66,000.

The two men arrested in relation to the operation are aged in their early 40s and late teens, and are currently detained at Wexford Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search took place as part of Operation Tara, which involves a crackdown on drug dealing in order to reduce drug-related deaths.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

