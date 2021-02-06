John was an active trade unionist and card-carrying member of Fianna Fáil

By Charlie Keegan

THE communities of Bagenalstown and Graignamanagh were united in mourning the sudden death on New Year’s Day of John Dunne, 3 Fair Green, Bagenalstown. John collapsed at home and despite being administered CPR by his daughters Claire and Eleanor and the prompt arrival of paramedics, he could not be saved.

Born on 16 July 1939, John was a native of Brandondale, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny. He was a baker by trade, having served his time with Colm O’Leary’s bakery in his native town. In the late 1950s, John emigrated to London, where he continued in the bakery trade under the employment of a Madame Florence, a Hungarian Jewish lady who had fled her home country due to Hitler’s threats of war.

Having returned home in 1967, John went to reside with his sister Peggy O’Brien in Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, taking up a position as baker in Connolly’s Bakery, High Street. John was a shop steward in Connolly’s Bakery for a long number of years, representing trade union members in his workplace throughout his working life.

It was while working in Connolly’s that John met the love of his life, Mai Fitzgerald from the Royal Oak. The couple married in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on 26 February 1968. They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in February 2018 with a small family gathering.

John was a strong Fianna Fáil supporter, being a rank and file member of party’s Muinebheag cumann. Daughter Clair served as an FF member of Muinebheag Town Council for five years.

As a Kilkenny man, John was a dedicated follower of the Cats in hurling, attending many big games involving the black and amber down the years. But because of illness in recent years, in particular renal failure, he was unable to go to the hurling games, contenting himself with watching on television. He always enjoyed the banter about sport and politics and was well capable of holding his own in any conversation on these topics.

John enjoyed watching TV, gardening and having a social drink with friends in Lawlor’s, Kilcarrig Street, his ‘local’.

A dedicated family man, his sudden passing creates a huge, unbridgeable void in the lives of his wife, daughters, brothers and sisters.

John was waked in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday 4 January, when Fr Declan Foley, PP, led prayers.

The funeral Mass for John Dunne was celebrated in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown on Tuesday 5 January, when the Readings were by John’s daughters Clair and Eleanor. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by his daughters, his niece Margaret O’Brien, along with son-in-law Tommy Kennedy and John’s best friend Denis Byrne.

The attendance at the Mass was greatly restricted by the Covid-19 health regulations.

Following Mass, John was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Declan saying the final prayers at the graveside.

John is mourned by his wife Mai, daughters Clair Dunne (Fair Green) and Eleanor Dunne (Royal Oak, Bagenalstown), brothers Matt (Campile, Co Wexford) and Jim (High Street, Graignamanagh), sisters Peggy O’Brien (Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown), Cissie Phelan (Brandondale, Graignamanagh), Mary Hickey (Kildare town) and Stella Hynes (Woodlawn Park, Borris), son-in-law Tommy Kennedy, sisters-in-law Bridie and Joan, by his nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, former work colleagues, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

John was predeceased by his sisters Annie Keating (Waterford) and Eileen Ward (Burton-on-Trent, England).

The Month’s Mind Mass for John Dunne was celebrated on Sunday 30 January in St Andrew’s Church, with the Dunne family viewing the Mass on webcam.