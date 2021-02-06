Lynsey Bennett talks of cancer ‘guilt’ on Late Late Show

A 32-year-old woman who is seriously ill with cervical cancer has said she feels relieved knowing that her daughters will be supported in the future.

Lynsey Bennett, a mother of two, this week settled her court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides. She sobbed as a letter of regret was read out in the High Court on Wednesday from the head of the CervicalCheck national screening programme.

Speaking on Friday night’s Late Late Show, Bennett told host Ryan Tubridy that at around the time of her 21st birthday, her mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and it was then that she decided to get a smear test.

She then underwent five smear tests in seven years.

“I was so exhausted all of the time, the bleeding started very late in 2016 and I thought ‘OK, I need to go to the doctor about this,’” she said.

“I thought I was losing my mind.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4HurICfk6M

On January 17th the following year, Ms Bennett was told she had aggressive cervical cancer.

“When I stepped foot into the hospital then on the 19th, I was told I was never going to have children again. I was 28 years of age.

“I felt worthless as a woman. That I couldn’t give someone a child if I ever met somebody new.”

She said one of the hardest things about the whole ordeal was not having her mother by her side.

“I never ever wanted to be in the position that she ended up in herself,” she said.

Last September Bennett was told her cancer had spread significantly and was now incurable.

One of the emotions she felt when she received this news was guilt: “I felt guilty that I had the girls and now I’m putting them through this.”

Speaking about her daughters, Bennett said she had always endeavoured to be honest with them, throughout her diagnosis and treatment.

“I never ever said to them ‘Mammy is going to get better’, because I didn’t know. Kids just know that it’s a sickness.”

Her two girls, Zoe and Hayley, assured her they thought everything will be okay because she is a “warrior.”

Bennett urged women to get a smear test, even if they were afraid to get one: “You have to go for your smears. I know, unfortunately, I was let down by mine, but it saves lives.”

Asked about receiving an apology from the Government and the State, Bennett said she could not control the actions or words of others.

“The magic words seem to be ‘deep regret’ and I find it kind of funny because growing up, for me, sorry is the word that you’re supposed to say, and you explain why you’re saying sorry,” she said.

“I can only control myself. I cannot control how other people act. I can’t let it bring me down, I’ve got bigger battles to fight.”