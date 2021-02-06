Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Belfast

By David Young, PA

A man has been arrested after another man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in west Belfast.

Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, from Dunmurry, died in hospital after being hit by a car on the Stewartstown Road just before 10.20pm on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by officers investigating reports that the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene.

Police believe the car involved may have been a dark Volkswagen Golf.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage from the Stewartstown Road between 9.30pm and 10.20pm on Friday.