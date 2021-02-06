New online plays explore the vagaries of love in lockdown

By Suzanne Pender

LOCKDOWN, lockout, locked up! But locally there is a revolution in reaction to the lack of theatre available during the pandemic.

The Barn Owl Players from Kilkenny have once again teamed up with Barnstorm Theatre Company for a new writing project under the banner of Love in Lockdown, launched last November and now resulting in 20 new plays, each featuring two actors.

“The outcome was amazing, such talent! The adjudicating panel was spoilt for choice in deciding which pieces to be produced,” says Cara O’Doherty of the Barn Owl Players.

“In the end we have ten short scripts that tackle the theme and setting of lockdown and we will present them in two productions in March and April 2021,” added Philip Hardy of Barnstorm.

Each piece has two characters and the producers are searching for local actors to participate in the venture.

“With restrictions, we have to rehearse each show online with director, writer and actors,” explains Philip. “And depending on the level of restrictions in March and April, we will live-stream and film each piece for broadcast,” adds Cara.

The writers and their plays are Rosey Hayes, ***Legacy***; Anna Doyle, ***To be adored***; Niall O’Riordan, ***Flat white***; Denise Dowling, ***Undying***; Eithne Reilly, ***Self-improvement***; Cathy Hogan, ***Panic stations***, Seamus Norris, ***Power of love***; Lizzie Kelly, ***Back together again***; Tim Slight, ***Android love***; and Carmel Furlong, ***Face off***.

Local directors are in place and each is choosing actors that suit the various roles. So if you are interested and eager to take the challenge of making theatre online, contact the producers on [email protected]