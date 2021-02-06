Sarah Comerford was a high achiever who taught in Bagenalstown for many years

By Charlie Keegan

SARAH Comerford, St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away peacefully on Christmas Day 2020 at Beechwood Nursing Home. She was a retired teacher who spent the greater part of her career at Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown.

The eldest in a family of nine, Sarah was aged 93 and was a resident of Beechwood for a short time before her death, having previously been a resident of St Laserian’s House, Bagenalstown for a number of years.

Educated by the Presentation Sisters in Bagenalstown at primary and secondary level, Sarah was a high academic achiever. She undertook her teacher training in England, following which she taught in the London area for some years.

While living and working in England, Sarah completed a degree course in child psychology at Cambridge University. She applied to the British Army to serve as a teacher. Her application was successful and Sarah taught in Berlin and Malaya (present day Malaysia), gaining an army rank.

On her return to Ireland in the 1960s, Sarah studied in Trinity College Dublin, graduating in English and philosophy. One of her tutors at TCD was the acclaimed Irish poet Brendan Kennelly.

Subsequently, Sarah took up a permanent teaching position with Queen of the Universe, where she was highly regarded and popular with staff and pupils alike. Many past pupils of Sarah’s have sent messages of sympathy to the Comerford family.

Sarah was a spiritual woman who was deeply involved in parish affairs. She was a eucharistic minister at the town’s St Andrew’s Parish Church, was a reader at Mass and a member of the editorial board of the Bagenalstown parish magazine.

She participated in trips to places of religious worship, including Lourdes, Fatima and Medjugorje, as well as travelling to the Holy Land. Some of those trips were as part of a parish pilgrimage, while she also travelled with her circle of close friends.

Sarah was an individual who never stopped learning throughout her long life, being an avid reader.

From a social viewpoint, Sarah greatly enjoyed attending cultural events such as choral concerts and the annual Kilkenny Arts Festival, usually being accompanied by her great friends the late Esther Roberts and Áine Barrett, both recently deceased.

The funeral Mass for Sarah Comerford was celebrated by Fr Declan Foley, PP, on Sunday 27 December in St Andrew’s Church, following which she was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Sarah is survived by her brother John (St Brigid’s Crescent), sisters Etta Broderick (Pollerton Big, Carlow) and Columba Dunne (Killeshin Road, Carlow), by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law Michael, by her former teaching colleagues and pupils, good neighbours, wide circle friends and by the community of her native Bagenalstown, which she served so loyally and so well.