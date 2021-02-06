Thriving apiary has beekeepers buzzing

Carlow Beekeepers Association’s apiary at Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre

By Suzanne Pender

A FORMER ‘dump’ is fast-becoming a sight to behold as it continues to transform into an area of biodiversity and habitat for creatures of all sizes.

The former Powerstown Landfill is now home to the Carlow Beekeepers Association and, in turn, thousands of busy bees.

Their apiary nestles perfectly alongside newly-planted native wildflower meadows, native Irish trees, a duck pond and the well-known recycling centre, an area the county can now be truly proud of.

“We at Carlow Beekeepers Association have so much to be grateful for and a lot to look forward to in 2021,” explained its secretary and PRO Anne Hutton.

“From the recent move of our apiary to Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre, where our association’s bees are now located, to the launch of our Adopt-A-Hive Initiative, it promises to be a busy and productive year for the beekeepers,” she adds.

The Adopt-A-Hive Initiative is a brand new programme to introduce local businesses to the world of beekeeping, to raise awareness within the community about the work the association does as individual beekeepers and to bring in much-needed funds, which they were unable to do through the usual methods over the past year.

“We hope that this initiative will offer our sponsors an opportunity to develop sustainable and long-lasting relationships with bees and the natural environment,” says Anne.

“They will be offered the opportunity to visit their adopted hive, given updates on how their hive is progressing and will even get a few jars of delicious honey at harvest time.

“We’re pleasantly surprised to already have a few sponsors lined up for 2022, with a few remaining spots left. We’re hoping to involve different sponsors each year, as this will increase the spread of knowledge and interest in our bees overall,” she adds.

The association’s generous sponsors for 2021 are Rice Recovery, HaloCare, Pimento Wine and Tapas Bar, Jennings Opticians and County Carlow Tidy Towns Network.

“We are also extremely thankful and humbled by the tremendous support of Carlow County Council. We received grants to purchase a shed, a honey extractor and equipment for the new apiary, which have become increasingly necessary due to our growing number of members,” said Anne.

“We hope that by summer, we’ll be able to welcome our members back to the apiary so they can see what great work has been done there in the last few months.”