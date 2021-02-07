Burglary in Conegal

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a house in Clonogan/Clonegal area between 4pm and 11pm on Wednesday. The house was entered via a window at the side of the house which was forced open and a pair of boots was taken. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí.

They are also investigating an attempt to steal diesel from a lorry in a yard at Ballyredmond, Clonegal on Wednesday shortly after 8.30pm. Four males were disturbed attempting to extract diesel from tank, no diesel was taken. They fled the scene in a silver coloured estate. Contact gardaí with any information.