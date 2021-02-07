Fergus Keating was a devoted family man who loved the simple things in life

By Charlie Keegan

FERGUS Keating, St Lazerian’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, whose death occurred on Friday 4 December 2020 at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, had fought a long and brave battle with Huntington’s Disease.

Fergus was diagnosed with the genetic, neurological illness a number of years ago and the decline in his health meant that he had spent his last five years in the care of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Born on 11 January 1948, Fergus was the youngest in a family of four children of the late Michael and Enid (née McCabe) Keating. He was predeceased in 1998 by his brother Noel, who resided in Heatherfield Court, Carlow.

Educated by the Mercy Sisters in St Joseph’s Boys School and at primary and secondary levels by the Christian Brothers in Carlow, after his school days Fergus went to work with Darrers Stores, Tullow Street, Carlow before gaining employment as a car salesman with Perry Motors in Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

He then went into private enterprise with his brother Noel, setting up the family business K-Bros on The Quays in Carlow.

After that, he was a salesman for Nolan’s in Bagenalstown before going to work with Cahill May Roberts, the pharmaceutical company, on Portlaoise Road, Graiguecullen. The onset of illness meant that it was difficult for Fergus to continue in a normal work setting, but he was employed in latter years in a Community Employment Scheme (CES) at the parish centre, Graiguecullen. At the parish centre, Fergus made great friendships with the workforce there, in particular with Gerry and Pat.

A popular man in his local community, Fergus was a man of simple tastes. He greatly enjoyed his annual family holiday in Courtown, where the Keatings have a mobile home. The family continue to holiday at the popular Co Wexford resort in their mobile.

Fergus’s children were a great support to their dad and have also played their part in fundraising to help the research into Huntington’s Disease.

Some years ago, Fergus’s children took part in ‘Hell & Back’, described as Ireland’s toughest mental and physical endurance challenge and is the country’s largest and most popular obstacle course run. The event is held in Kilruddery Estate, Bray, Co Wicklow, where participants must complete an eight to 16km trail route crossing rivers and lakes, climbing hills and mountains and crawling through bogs and swamps.

That was some challenge for the Keating family, but they undertook it willingly to raise funds for the illness being endured by Fergus. His eldest grandchild Rebecca was among those who undertook the gruelling challenge, along with some of the Keating family’s close friends.

Throughout his years of illness, Fergus enjoyed listening to the radio and watching television – simple pleasures for this family-orientated man, who had a wonderful devotion to his children and siblings.

As the illness progressed, life became difficult for Fergus and, in time, residential care became the only option. It was disheartening for him as his health declined not to be able to devote as much time as before to his younger grandchildren.

A spiritual man, Fergus was helped by the depth of his faith – he served as a eucharistic minister at St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

Fergus reposed at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Sunday 6 December, when prayers were led by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin.

The funeral Mass for Fergus Keating – numbers greatly restricted by Covid-19 health regulations – was celebrated by Fr Dunphy in St Clare’s on Monday 7 December, when the readings and Prayers of the Faithful were undertaken by grandchildren of Fergus.

At the end of Mass, his son Anthony paid a lovely tribute to his dad in a eulogy. Anthony spoke of his dad’s brave, long-term fight with a serious illness and how the Keating family continues to play its part in the fight against Huntington’s.

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Ceara and Amy Nolan, Carlow.

Following Mass, Fergus was laid to rest in the Keating family plot at St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Fergus is mourned by his children Colin (Meadows Way, Graiguecullen), Louise Deane (Brotherton, Graiguecullen), Elaine O’Shea (Oakley Park, Graiguecullen), Anthony (The Vale, Graiguecullen) and Rachel Keating (Rossmore View, Graiguecullen), by their mother Evelyn, by his brother PJ (Shankill, Dublin), sister Deirdre O’Connell (Tallaght, Dublin), his nine grandchildren Rebecca, John, Ava, Abbey, Kerri, Aoife, Tommy, Emma and Robbie, by nephews, his kind neighbours and large circle of friends, all of whom deeply regret his passing.

May Fergus rest in peace.