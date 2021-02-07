Frost to set in overnight, with widespread snow likely to arrive mid-week

A sharp frost will set in across the country tonight while eastern counties can expect sleet and snow showers over the next 48 hours, according to the latest update from Met Éireann.

Temperatures will drop below freezing from Sunday night, as wintry showers of sleet or snow feed into parts of the east and northeast — though it will stay mostly dry elsewhere.

Conditions will grow “progressively cold” over the coming days, with daytime temperatures struggling to clear away overnight frost or ice as they remain between one to three degrees Celsius.

Snowfall is expected to become heavier later on a “bitterly cold” Monday and through to Tuesday.

While the first half of the week may see just parts of Leinster and Ulster receive a “light dusting” of snowfall, with accumulations of one or two centimetres, showers will begin to push inland from Tuesday.

Cold tonight with a few wintry showers feeding into parts of the east and northeast. Staying mostly dry elsewhere. However, a slight to sharp frost will set in, along with icy stretches. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly breezes. pic.twitter.com/oK1BkI8Gsb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2021

Widespread snow and sleet is most likely to arrive on Thursday, though the forecaster has emphasised there is “some uncertainty” on exact details.

Met Éireann predicted on Saturday that much of Ireland will lie beneath more than five centimetres of snow on Thursday, according to The Irish Times.

By that time, children may be offered the opportunity to sled, build snowmen and have snowball fights, Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Coleman said.

It appears that a developing weather system is likely to move up from the south-west and “readily turn to snow” when it meets the cold air over the country.

Latest update

In its latest update on Sunday, Met Éireann said: “Current indications suggest that on Thursday, rain, sleet and snow will move northeastwards over Ireland.

“It will fall initially as sleet and snow with significant accumulations possible before it turns to rain as milder air moves up from the south.”

Friday should also see further falls sleet and snow in parts of north Leinster and Ulster, with showers of rain further south.

Weather warnings for hazardous conditions are likely to be issued next week, as forecasts are updated and fine-tuned.

A nationwide weather advisory came into effect at 6am Sunday as wintry conditions began to move in from the east to blanket the island.