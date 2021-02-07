Major blaze in Wexford sees evacuations and homeless people relocated

A major blaze that broke out in Wexford town centre on Sunday has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at a property on South Main Street at around 9am and has been put out this evening by five units of the fire brigade.

A number of homeless people have been relocated from emergency accommodation following the fire.

Local residents were evacuated for a time, but up to eight people have now been temporarily moved to a new location by Wexford County Council.

Spokesman from the council, David Minogue, told South East Radio that no one had been hurt.

“The fire has been extinguished, we still have some crew there standing down the scene,” he said.

“Absolutely no injury to anybody, thank god for that, that’s very good news.”

Donations appeal

Mr Minogue said there had been significant damage to the building.

“Significant damage to the building I’m afraid, but very little damage to adjoining buildings, and that’s a tribute to the fire crew who attended today.”

Speaking to the same station, Claire Malone from Wexford People Helping People appealed for donations to help those who were relocated get back on their feet.

“At the moment we’re just looking for clothing and toiletries,” she said.

“If you want to give any financial support, we’re asking that it be directed towards the new accommodation that the cases are staying in, to cover food and drink.”