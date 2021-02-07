Mattress Mick’s coming to Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

MATTRESS salesman extraordinaire ‘Mattress Mick’, who has become somewhat of a national celebrity thanks to a string of hilarious videos and media appearances, is opening his newest store in Carlow in April, with the promise of up to six new jobs.

The ‘Mattress Price Fighter’, whose real name is Michael Flynn, opened his first shop outside of Dublin in Waterford last September. That shop was so successful that Michael and the management team from that store recently secured a premises in Four Lakes Retail Park on the Dublin Road.

Speaking to The Nationalist this week, Mattress Mick described Carlow as a ‘buzzing little town’.

“We’ve been in and out of Carlow a lot recently and I was taken by the atmosphere of the town, even in a pandemic,” said Mick. “There are a lot of other big companies who have seen what I’ve seen in Carlow and we honestly can’t wait to get opened.”

Waterford native Garreth McCarthy is the owner of the store in his home town and is the businessman behind the Carlow shop.

“Our delivery vans have been driving to Carlow on a weekly basis since we opened in Waterford, so we thought why not open open a shop there. We have a 7,500 square foot premises, so it’s a big investment, but we’re looking forward to it,” said Garreth.

He obtained the keys for a unit in Four Lakes Retail Park this week and they hope to recruit staff in the coming weeks with a view to opening in April.

“I’m all about buying Irish and keeping things local, so we’ll be looking for a strong, local management team to drive on the Carlow store,” said Mick.

“I’m very hands-on and I like to be in all of my stores at least once a week,” he said. “I even like to rack up a few sales when I’m done! I can’t wait to become a regular in Carlow and get to know the local people over the next few months.”

Mick is looking for Carlow people with strong sales experience to come and join him in his Carlow store. For more information, contact [email protected]