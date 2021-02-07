Murnane O’Connor slams IDA over lack of visits to Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE IDA’s decision to visit Carlow just once in person and one e-visit in the past year has been described as “unacceptable for any county, regardless of the situation”.

Figures released this week show that during 2020 Carlow received just one in-person visit from the IDA and one e-visit, an input deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor deems unacceptable.

“Even with the pandemic and virtual visits, Carlow only received one. This is completely unacceptable for any county, regardless of the situation,” she said.

“I will be writing to the ministers involved to call for increased visits for Carlow, going forward.”

The Carlow-based TD had questioned the tánaiste and minister for enterprise, trade and employment about the number of IDA visits in a parliamentary question.

The deputy was told that site visit activity does not necessarily reflect investment potential, as a significant percentage of all new foreign direct investment (FDI) comes from existing IDA client companies.

The response added: ‘2020 has presented undeniable challenges to our ongoing efforts to sustain and grow FDI in Ireland.

‘The introduction of travel restrictions around the world disrupted the usual way the IDA engages with investors, resulting in fewer numbers of site visits and client meetings. The pandemic has also impacted investor confidence and has likely caused some investment decisions to be delayed or postponed.’