There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Sunday evening.

It’s the first time in months that the daily Covid figures have revealed no new cases for Carlow.

There have been 266 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last two weeks.

There were 1,024 cases nationally and 12 deaths related to Covid-19 confirmed today.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

490 are men / 533 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.