Nphet confirms 12 deaths and 1,024 Covid-19 cases in the Republic

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 12 deaths and 1,024 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

All 12 of the deaths occurred in February. The median age of those who died is 76 years old, while their ages range from 60 to 90 years old.

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 65 per cent are under 45 years of age.

380 are located in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm this afternoon, there were 1,204 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, with 178 people in intensive care units. 35 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.

Amid a high rate of mortality, the Taoiseach has said he regrets easing Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

Health officials have said the reopening of pubs and restaurants in December was a major factor in the recent surge of infection.

Vaccine ramp-up

As Ireland continues to set its sights on a vaccine rollout as its exit strategy from the pandemic, the head of the HSE has confirmed that mass vaccination centres with up to 50 lanes are to be put in place across the country.

Paul Reid said that up to 40 large vaccination centres will be established across the State to administer Covid-19 vaccines, with some facilities having 40 to 50 lanes for people to be vaccinated while others may have 10 to 20 bays.

The plans for the new facilities are being developed alongside the immediate plan for vaccinating those over the age of 70 through GP practices.

Mr Reid told RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday that people aged over 70 will not be fully vaccinated until the middle of May as they recieve the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Thousands of healthcare workers will also be vaccinated in the coming week with the State’s first batch of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which arrived in the Republic on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a further 334 cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Sunday. Nine further deaths were also confirmed.