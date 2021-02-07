RAF veteran Thomas Lucas played an active role in the Normandy invasion

By Suzanne Pender

A DISTINGUISHED RAF veteran of World War II passed away peacefully in his 100th year in the loving care of the staff of Baltinglass Hospital recently. Thomas Lucas from 15 Parkmore, Baltinglass died on 31 December 2020.

Thomas was born in November 1921 and was originally from Fenagh, Co Carlow. He joined the RAF in Belfast in 1942. At the age of just 22, he volunteered for service in the greatest Allied invasion of all time in Normandy in 1944.

In his 22-year RAF career, Thomas served at a total of 28 airbases worldwide. He retired in 1968 and returned to his beloved Ireland.

Tragedy struck in that same year when his wife Chris (née Tomkins) died suddenly at just 43 years of age, leaving him with three young children to rear single-handedly. Never one to complain, Thomas simply got on with the job and managed without recourse to the aids and benefits that are so widely available today.

Thomas was a man of simple pleasures. He loved to tend to his garden, enjoyed a game of whist, played the accordion and loved all forms of dancing. There was none better at the old-time waltz and Thomas danced well into his 98th year. His talent for music came from his mother, who was a native of Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Thomas passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Baltinglass Hospital on 31 December 2020.

In tribute to Thomas, Pete McWilliams of the Royal Air Force Association wrote this beautiful tribute to him on RIP.ie: ‘On behalf of the Royal Air Forces Association, European and Overseas Area, it is with deep sadness that the veteran community learned of the death of WWII RAF veteran Thomas Lucas. The entire veteran community mourns the loss of another of the WWII generation and sends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends.

‘Thomas was born in November 1921 and joined the Royal Air Force on 27 May 1942. He had a long career in the RAF, which included postings to France, Belgium, Germany, Cyprus, Singapore and the UK.

‘During WWII, Thomas played an active part in the invasion of Normandy. In addition to his WWII medals, Thomas was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct medals in 1965. We owe Thomas and those of his wartime comrades a huge debt of gratitude for preserving the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today. May their sacrifices be recognised and their service remembered forever.

‘Sleep, noble warrior, your duty is done.’

Pete McWilliams, elected member, RAFA E&OA Council.