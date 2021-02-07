Two men injured in Derry shooting attack

By David Young, PA

Two men have been shot in the legs in Derry.

The men, one aged in his 40s and one in his 30s, were taken to hospital after the shooting in the Creggan area of the city on Saturday evening.

PSNI Chief Supt Jones said: “This reckless, brutal shooting incident has not only caused great distress to the local community, but has now added two casualties to hospital and created further stress to our local health services who are dealing with the current health pandemic.”

Utterly depressing that we’ve had a double shooting in Derry tonight. Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time. We don’t want the law of the jungle in our city. Get off our backs. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) February 6, 2021

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned the attack.

