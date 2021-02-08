30 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow

Thirty more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday evening in Carlow among 829 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 288 case of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men / 426 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 1,212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 5 February, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine: