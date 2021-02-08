51 students receive academic bursaries at IT Carlow

Twins Luke and Pauric Cush, past pupils of CBS Carlow, who were among this year’s academic scholars. Photo: Mary Browne

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow has awarded academic scholarships to 51 students for the 2020-21 academic year.

Now in its 17th year, the initiative awards an academic scholarship to first-year students who have attained the highest entry points for their chosen programme of study at IT Carlow. The recipients were drawn from the Carlow and Wexford campuses and across the faculties of engineering, science, business and humanities.

The annual academic scholarship ceremony is one of the highlights of IT Carlow’s calendar; however, owing to the pandemic restrictions, this year’s event was reimagined as a virtual ceremony.

Among the recipients were twin brothers Luke and Pauric Cush, past-pupils of CBS Carlow. Luke is currently pursuing a bachelor of engineering (honours) in mechanical engineering and Pauric is studying for a bachelor of science (honours) in construction.

Eight Chinese nationals studying at the college were also presented with awards under the Claddagh Scholarship Programme, which is open to citizens of China and Hong Kong. The Claddagh Scholarship Programme was established and organised by Education in Ireland.

As part of the ceremony, six students – Jolly O’Rock, Pauline Kelly, Paul McNamara, Martin Meaghar, Corlea Freeland and Robert Freeland – received gold awards for their volunteer work in the community.

Jolly O’Rock and Pauline Kelly from Carlow were presented with their gold award for volunteerism. They are pictured with Dr Martin Meaghar, who is head of the department of business at IT Carlow

The President’s Volunteers Award was established in association with Unum and Carlow Volunteers Centre to harness, support and acknowledge the contribution that students at IT Carlow make to the college, its environs or their own community.

Speaking about the recipients of the President’s Volunteer Award, IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy said: “What an achievement in this extraordinary year. It speaks volumes about you and your character. You are truly role models for all of us and we could not be more inspired by you and what you have done to help others in our community, in a year when volunteerism and helping others has never been more important.”

To view the academic scholarship ceremony, visit https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/school-leavers/scholarships/academic-scholarships.htm