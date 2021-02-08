Burglary in Kildavin

By Elizabeth Lee

A RESIDENT in Kildavin is warning her neighbours to be extra vigilant after would-be thieves broke into her home on Friday.

The attempted burglary occurred in Ballinvalley Lane, Kildavin on Friday 5 February between noon and 5pm. The resident believes that several attempts to get into the house were made by the culprits when they used a crowbar on the front door. They evidently gained access to the house by breaking a patio door with a rock.

As nothing was stolen, the woman believes the burglars were disturbed by either herself or her father-in-law.

That incident follows two others that occurred in the Clonegal area just two days previously, when a house was burgled and thieves attempted to steal diesel from a vehicle.