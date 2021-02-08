Calls for adequate car parking at new library site

By Suzanne Pender

CAR parking is needed to maximise the full potential of the impressive €10.5m redevelopment plan for Carlow Library.

The multi-million flagship project was unveiled last week and will involve conservation work on the former Presentation buildings at Tullow Street, as well as a fresh contemporary design to the rear of the existing library building.

At the online unveiling of the plans, mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne remarked that car parking was vital to maximise the “potential of this great development”.

“For schools visiting the library that need to use buses, they have to have somewhere to park,” he said, adding that tour operator Paddywagon also had difficulty accessing the library/museum facility due to lack of parking.

Cllr Browne suggested examining the possibility of acquiring car parking facilitates at 121 Tullow Street or on College Street near the Cathedral Parish Centre.

Cllr Ken Murnane expressed concern about residents in the area and their access to car parking at the rear of the library “that’s been there for years”.

Director of services Pat Delaney stated that private car parking in the area would “not be interfered with” as a result of this development, while county librarian John Shortall spoke of the good relationship the library had with local residents.

“They have been informed of this and as a consequence we have been liaising with them,” he assured.

The redevelopment of the county library buildings will include an enhanced local studies section, genealogy section and county archives area. A children’s library, new tourism office, toilet facilities and a large, light-filled civic space in the centre of the building are all part of the ambitious plan.

Carlow County Council will seek financial support for the project under a number of funding streams, including the National Libraries Capital Development, the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and conservation funding.