Construction sites to reopen from March 5th

Construction sites will be allowed to reopen on March 5th, the Minister for Housing has confirmed.

Darragh O’Brien said the closure of sites means the delay of the delivery of between 700 and 800 homes every month, and he wants sites open again as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We are working towards March 5th, in terms opening up of the construction site sector, as it can be done safely. The provision of homes and housing is crucially important, essential, in my view,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Construction sites had shown they were able to operate safely, and he said he was confident they could reopen safely in March.

“We want the sector to open as quickly and as safely as possible,” he said.

Cost rental scheme

The announcement follows the approval of Ireland’s first cost rental housing scheme by Mr O’Brien.

Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) Clúid, Respond and Tuath were given the green light to deliver 390 homes under the new scheme which will offer rents of at least 25 per cent below market value, according to The Irish Times.

The scheme will allow AHB landlords to offer reduced rents to cover costs, while tenants rent will cover the cost of delivery, managing and maintaining of the site.

A budget of €35 million had been made available to the scheme as part of Budget 2021, under the overall €468 million allocation for affordable housing measures.

Mr O’Brien previously said 350 homes would be provided by the end of 2021 under the scheme, however this announcement shows an increase on the original figure.