Covid-19: Six further deaths, 829 additional cases

James Cox

Six further Covid-19 related deaths and 829 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Five of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has now been a total of 3,687 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, February 7th, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men/426 are women.

63 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 35 years old.

386 cases are in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 1,212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. 39 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5th, 230,776 does of Covid-19 vaccination have been administered in Ireland: