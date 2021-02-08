Death notices and funeral arrangements

Gerry Nash

200 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly Moneenroe, Co Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on 7 February 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny .

Beloved husband of the late May, much loved father of Martina, Mary-Clare and John, adored grandfather of Méabh, Éabha and Saoirse and cherished brother of Helen and the late May.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bríd, sister, brothers-in-law John Brennan and Eamon Geoghegan, sister-in-law Marie Murray, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

May Gerry’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Gerry’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Willie Ryan

Far Dranagh, St. Mullins, Carlow

Passed away on Saturday 6 February. Beloved husband of Alice, father of Eileen, Michael, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, Pauline, Aoife and the late Ailish, brother of Mattie, John, Jim and the late Mike, Lar, Kathy, Mary, Gary and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines on Monday, February 8th, in St. Brendan’s Church, Drummond, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery.

You can view Willie’s funeral mass at 2pm on Monday via

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/wr080221