Gardaí launch investigation after two bodies found in Co Cavan

Monday, February 08, 2021

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of two people in Co Cavan.

The bodies of a man and a woman, bother aged in their 40s, were discovered in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet on Sunday evening, with gardaí and emergency services attending the scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the two bodies later today, while the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí have said the results of both examinations will determine the course of their investigations.

