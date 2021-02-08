Healthcare workers to receive first AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Healthcare workers will start receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from today.

The first delivery of 21,600 doses arrived on Saturday, although 35,000 are promised by the end of this week.

The decision was taken to only administer the latest vaccine to be approved by the European Medicines Agency to those aged under 70, as researchers have found there is not enough evidence to suggest the shot is as effective in older people as it is in younger cohorts.

As the AstraZeneca doses do not need to be stored at low temperatures, they are easier to distribute and will be a key driver in the wider rollout of vaccines.

However, South Africa has chosen to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s shot after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild to moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant variant.

Meanwhile, GPs will start the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines from today to those in the community aged over 85, with deliveries being prioritised for areas with a higher proportion of older people.

According to figures published by the Government on February 3rd, 152,200 first doses of the vaccine have now been administered in the State and 67,000 second doses.

Yesterday, chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said up to 40 mass vaccination centres will be established around the country to administer the doses.

Some centres could have between 40-50 lanes, while others will have 10-20 bays for people to receive the jabs.

Mr Reid added that people over 70 will not be fully vaccinated until the middle of May, with all first doses of the vaccine among the cohort expected to be given by mid-April.